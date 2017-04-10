School board unveils new redistricting plan
The Lincoln County Schools Board of Education has made public a second redistricting plan that would affect students in the Lincolnton and North Lincoln districts. The first redistricting map presented to the board connected the boundary lines that separated Lincolnton Middle School from North Lincoln Middle School and the boundary lines that separated G.E. Massey from Pumpkin Center in an effort to create a direct feeder for elementary, middle, and high school.
