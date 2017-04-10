Rising Sun Pottery benefit for Humane Society marks 20 years
Rising Sun Pottery in Lincolnton is having its 20th annual "Mugs for Mutts & Cups for Cats" sale benefiting the Humane Society of Lincoln County on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. The Humane Society of Lincoln County offers low-cost spay, neuter and vaccination services to Lincoln County residents. Rising Sun owner Gary Lee said he can't remember why he started doing the sale 20 years ago but, when visiting his shop, the reason becomes evident.
