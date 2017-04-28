New owners rejuvenate Lincolnton ice cream parlor
Morgan's Ice Cream Parlor and More will conduct its official grand reopening on Saturday afternoon. Adrian and Elizabeth Gonzalez, who assumed ownership of the business last April, have spent the past year remodeling the parlor and reinvigorating their menu.
