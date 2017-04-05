Mechanic charged with car theft, ripping off customers
A Lincolnton man has been charged with not performing work on cars that he was paid to do and with stealing a car. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said Tyler Lee Gragg, 24, of Lineberger Road, is accused of stealing his grandfather's truck and taking money up front to repair vehicles and never doing the work.
