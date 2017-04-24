Man possessed stolen car, police say

A 33-year-old Lincolnton man was arrested on Friday for possessing drugs, a handgun and a stolen car, according to police documents.  Steven L. Leatherman allegedly possessed heroin, suboxone and marijuana when police arrested him Friday. He also possessed a stolen 1998 Ford Explorer, according to warrants.  In the car, Leatherman allegedly had drug paraphernalia including smoking pipes, needles, scales and a spoon.

