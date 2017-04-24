Man possessed stolen car, police say
A 33-year-old Lincolnton man was arrested on Friday for possessing drugs, a handgun and a stolen car, according to police documents. Steven L. Leatherman allegedly possessed heroin, suboxone and marijuana when police arrested him Friday. He also possessed a stolen 1998 Ford Explorer, according to warrants. In the car, Leatherman allegedly had drug paraphernalia including smoking pipes, needles, scales and a spoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies asking for public's help to find missi...
|Fri
|Been found
|1
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|Apr 16
|old pal
|1
|Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Lincoln County woman missing
|Apr 5
|update
|1
|I love a good woman that can squirt
|Apr 3
|John 8
|1
|Teen reported missing after staying with friend...
|Mar 30
|Dummys
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC