Lincolnton teen accused of leading deputies on chase
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said the chase began on Ritchie Road at around 9 p.m. According to a press release, deputies went to a home on Ritchie Road to investigate a call about a missing juvenile and, when they arrived, they saw a white vehicle occupied by three people leave the residence, run through a ditch and flee toward Startown Road. Deputies followed the vehicle down Startown Road and onto Reepsville Road.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen reported missing after staying with friend...
|Mar 30
|Dummys
|4
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Mar 28
|John E
|11
|Looking for a female
|Mar 21
|John E
|6
|Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau...
|Mar 21
|curious george
|1
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Mar 9
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|John 8
|5
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|LIL OLE ME
|149
