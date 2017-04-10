Lincolnton man sentenced to active prison term in 2014 western Lincoln County break-in
A Lincolnton man has been sentenced to minimum of 88 months to a maximum of 118 months in prison in connection with a 2014 break-in on Highway 182. 38 year old Joshua Lee Blackwell was identified as the suspect and was being held in the York County, South Carolina jail on unrelated charges.
