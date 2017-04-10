Lincolnton man sentenced to active pr...

Lincolnton man sentenced to active prison term in 2014 western Lincoln County break-in

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

A Lincolnton man has been sentenced to minimum of 88 months to a maximum of 118 months in prison in connection with a 2014 break-in on Highway 182. 38 year old Joshua Lee Blackwell was identified as the suspect and was being held in the York County, South Carolina jail on unrelated charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln County woman missing Apr 5 update 1
I love a good woman that can squirt Apr 3 John 8 1
News Teen reported missing after staying with friend... Mar 30 Dummys 4
Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook Mar 28 John E 11
Looking for a female Mar 21 John E 6
News Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau... Mar 21 curious george 1
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Mar '17 AngryAssualtVictim 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC