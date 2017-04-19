Lincolnton Food, Wine and Brew Festival on tap for Saturday

More than 70 vendors, including 12 food trucks, seven breweries, 10 wineries, 30 juried artists, 15 farmer's market vendors and 10 Earth Day activity booths will be assembled at the second annual Lincolnton Food, Wine and Brew Festival, which will be held on Saturday in downtown Lincolnton from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The food trucks will offer a wide range of cuisine, from lobster to Irish fare to southern favorites. One of the food trucks attending, Charlotte-based "What the Fries," specializes in loaded fries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.