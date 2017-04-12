Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year
There are 1 comment on the Lincoln Times-News story from Wednesday Apr 12, titled Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year. In it, Lincoln Times-News reports that:
The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its 70th annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday at Betty Ross Park. The legend of a rabbit laying eggs and hiding them for children to find likely came over to the United States with German immigrants.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
|
#1 Wednesday Apr 12
It is not really hunting eggs at the park. They should call it, Pick up the eggs. The eggs are just scattered all over the ground and when they give the signal, all the kids run out and "PICK" the eggs. It was not very fun for me as a child here. I would rather search for hours to find the eggs hidden somewhere harder for
me to find. For instance, under the lawnmower (the worst spot), up behind the chimney,( she just threw it ontop of the house, lol), in a birdhouse, and the old good one, behind the car tag. Easter has a different meaning in the Bible. Know what it is?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|Sun
|old pal
|1
|Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Lincoln County woman missing
|Apr 5
|update
|1
|I love a good woman that can squirt
|Apr 3
|John 8
|1
|Teen reported missing after staying with friend...
|Mar 30
|Dummys
|4
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Mar 28
|John E
|11
|Looking for a female
|Mar 21
|John E
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC