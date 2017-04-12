Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 7...

Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year

There are 1 comment on the Lincoln Times-News story from Wednesday Apr 12, titled Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year. In it, Lincoln Times-News reports that:

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its 70th annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday at Betty Ross Park. The legend of a rabbit laying eggs and hiding them for children to find likely came over to the United States with German immigrants.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
oh well its me

Lincolnton, NC

#1 Wednesday Apr 12
It is not really hunting eggs at the park. They should call it, Pick up the eggs. The eggs are just scattered all over the ground and when they give the signal, all the kids run out and "PICK" the eggs. It was not very fun for me as a child here. I would rather search for hours to find the eggs hidden somewhere harder for
me to find. For instance, under the lawnmower (the worst spot), up behind the chimney,( she just threw it ontop of the house, lol), in a birdhouse, and the old good one, behind the car tag. Easter has a different meaning in the Bible. Know what it is?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farewell Keith Hobart Lane Sun old pal 1
News Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets Apr 12 oh well its me 1
News Lincoln County woman missing Apr 5 update 1
I love a good woman that can squirt Apr 3 John 8 1
News Teen reported missing after staying with friend... Mar 30 Dummys 4
Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook Mar 28 John E 11
Looking for a female Mar 21 John E 6
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,076 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC