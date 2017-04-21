Lincoln County Coalition Against Child Abuse marks 10 years
The Lincoln County Coalition Against Child Abuse and the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center, which opened its doors on July 7, 2007, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Thursday at a ceremony held at the Citizens Center in Lincolnton. "Ten years of serving victims in a child-friendly setting is enormous," LCCACA executive director Sherry Reinhardt said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|Apr 16
|old pal
|1
|Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Lincoln County woman missing
|Apr 5
|update
|1
|I love a good woman that can squirt
|Apr 3
|John 8
|1
|Teen reported missing after staying with friend...
|Mar 30
|Dummys
|4
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Mar 28
|John E
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC