Gas line testing may cause flames, booms
If you see any large flames or hear any big booms around Lincolnton on Tuesday, just take it all in stride. The regional utility company plans to carry out some routine pipeline inspections throughout Tuesday morning and afternoon in Lincolnton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|16 hr
|old pal
|1
|Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Lincoln County woman missing
|Apr 5
|update
|1
|I love a good woman that can squirt
|Apr 3
|John 8
|1
|Teen reported missing after staying with friend...
|Mar 30
|Dummys
|4
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Mar 28
|John E
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC