Four arrested on felony drug charges
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said they went to Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale to investigate a call about a person in the area who appeared to be impaired and was carrying several camouflage bags that were left lying on the ground. Deputies couldn't find that person and went to several homes on Peeler Road to investigate.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|Sun
|old pal
|1
|Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Lincoln County woman missing
|Apr 5
|update
|1
|I love a good woman that can squirt
|Apr 3
|John 8
|1
|Teen reported missing after staying with friend...
|Mar 30
|Dummys
|4
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Mar 28
|John E
|11
