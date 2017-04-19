Father and son charged in home invasion
The victim, who lives in the 4400 block of Herter Road in Lincolnton, told Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies that two Hispanic men broke into his home around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday while he was asleep and assaulted him. The victim told officers that the suspects were his neighbors on Herter Road and one was armed with a stick and the other was armed with a knife.
