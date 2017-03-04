Criminal Charges- 4-3-17

Criminal Charges- 4-3-17

Tyler Lee Gragg, 24, of 491 Lineberger Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Mar. 30 with three counts of obtaining advances under promise to work/pay the same and one count each of felony conversion and larceny of a motor vehicle. A $4,000 secured bond was set.

