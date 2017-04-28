Criminal Charges- 4-28-17

Dustin Dwight Suggs, 29, of 3222 Ole Country Ln. in Claremont was charged Apr. 22 with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, speeding to elude arrest, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, prohibited weapon possession by felon of firearms etc. A $5,000 secured bond was set.

