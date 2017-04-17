Criminal Charges- 4-17-17
Jerry Daniel Kaylor, 44, of 649 Jeff Kaylor Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Apr. 7 with one count of adjudication hearing. Bobby Dean McKinney, 25, of 303 E. Gibbs St. in Dallas was charged Apr. 7 with one count of possession of methamphetamine.
