Criminal Charges- 4-12-17

Kenneth Donell McKoy, 48, of 7067 Old Plank Rd. in Stanley was charged Apr. 1 with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked, DV protective order violation, open container-prohibited and display of expired registration plate. Lori Elizabeth Johnson, 22, of 1828 Beaumont Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Apr. 2 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.