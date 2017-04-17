Commissioners to hear presentation on Block Smith Gym sale
A proposal to renovate the Block Smith Gym to create a science center in Lincolnton will be brought back before the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners tonight. Edward McFadden, founder and chairman of STEM Career Path Project, Inc. will address the commissioners seeking a letter of intent for the sale of the Block Smith Gym within approximately the next year, according to County Manager Kelly Atkins.
