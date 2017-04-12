Commissioners back off from proposal to raise taxes
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, without Commissioner Carrol Mitchem, convened on Tuesday for a final special called budget work session and advised County Manager Kelly Atkins to remove a property tax increase from his Fiscal Year 2018 budget proposal. In March, the commissioners settled on a property tax increase of 1.75 cents per $100 of value to help offset a projected budget shortfall of approximately $3.1 million.
