Board of education approves redistric...

Board of education approves redistricting proposal

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Members of the Lincoln County Schools Board of Education spent the majority of their time during a meeting on Tuesday in closed session reviewing the contracts of associate superintendent Dr. Aaron Allen and assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction Dr. Rhonda Hager, discussing personnel matters, contract renewals and student transfers for the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farewell Keith Hobart Lane 21 hr old pal 1
News Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year Apr 12 oh well its me 1
News Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets Apr 12 oh well its me 1
News Lincoln County woman missing Apr 5 update 1
I love a good woman that can squirt Apr 3 John 8 1
News Teen reported missing after staying with friend... Mar 30 Dummys 4
Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook Mar 28 John E 11
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC