Arrests made in connection with Denver break-in

Two people have been arrested in connection with a break-in at a home on Wingate Hill Road in Denver on April 10. Dustin Dwight Suggs, 29, of Claremont, and Garry Dale Dolin II, 27, of Shaw Estates Lane in Lincolnton, are accused of stealing a flat screen television, rifle and cash, all valued at more than $1,500. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said the homeowner called law enforcement after returning home and finding the front door closed but unlocked.

