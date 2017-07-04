Around Towns- 4-7-17

The Lincoln County Senior Services will host a special wellness event at the Lincoln County Senior Center, located at 514 S. Academy St. in Lincolnton from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Block party Gospel Outreach, located at 441 E. Rhodes St. in Lincolnton will host an Easter egg hunt block party beginning at 10 a.m. Bring your own basket, eggs will be provided, all ages welcome. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.