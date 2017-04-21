Around Town- 4-21-17
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 2639 Hwy. 150 E in Lincolnton will host a "Bread of Life" food giveaway for Lincoln County residents beginning at 8 a.m. on a first-come basis.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|Apr 16
|old pal
|1
|Lincolnton Easter egg hunt back for 70th year
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Store employee charged with stealing lotto tickets
|Apr 12
|oh well its me
|1
|Lincoln County woman missing
|Apr 5
|update
|1
|I love a good woman that can squirt
|Apr 3
|John 8
|1
|Teen reported missing after staying with friend...
|Mar 30
|Dummys
|4
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Mar 28
|John E
|11
