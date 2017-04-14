Around Town- 4-14-17

Around Town- 4-14-17

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton will host a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. Easter vigil Augustana Lutheran Church, located off Hwy. 70 SE, 1523 16th St. SE in Hickory will host an Easter Vigil beginning at 6 p.m. Easter egg hunt Bethel Baptist Church, located at 200 Bethel Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information call 735-8357.

