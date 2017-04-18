7 charged in drug bust
Investigators have charged seven people, including three from Gaston County, in a drug bust targeting methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription medicine. Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies are still on the hunt for 34-year-old Bessemer City resident Pamela Dawn Mayer, wanted on felony counts of selling and delivering, conspiring to sell and deliver and possession with the intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.
