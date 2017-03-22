Store owners charged with drug traffi...

Store owners charged with drug trafficking

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Mandi Uriah Smith, 39, and Askari Jaward Johnson, 39, both of Devine Road in Iron Station, owners of the J&M Discount Variety store located at 3485 East Highway 27 in Lincolnton, were arrested on Monday following an undercover Lincoln County Sheriff's Office operation. A third person, store employee Kenin Nicole Anzalone, 33, also of Devine Road, was also charged.

