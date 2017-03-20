Senior Games open with 'Silver Arts' ...

Senior Games open with 'Silver Arts' competition

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Lincoln County's inaugural Senior Games kicked off on Thursday at the Lincoln Cultural Center with the heritage, literary and visual arts division of the Silver Arts component of the games. Categories of this competition included woodcarving, needlework, quilting, pottery, painting, photography and literary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a female Tue John E 6
News Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau... Tue curious george 1
Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook Mar 12 John E 9
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Mar 9 AngryAssualtVictim 1
Sex Drive (Sep '10) Feb '17 John 8 7
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Feb '17 LIL OLE ME 149
Why is the sheriff's department at the school's... Jan '17 pissed off 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC