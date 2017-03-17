School board votes against using leftover bond money
The Lincoln County Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday to not spend $13.5 million left over from a 2008 bond referendum. The motion was made by board member, D. Todd Wulfhorst, who told Times-News after the meeting that a lot has changed since the referendum was approved nearly 10 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a female
|Tue
|John E
|6
|Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau...
|Tue
|curious george
|1
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Mar 12
|John E
|9
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Mar 9
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|John 8
|7
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|LIL OLE ME
|149
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC