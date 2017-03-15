S. Ray Lowder to celebrate 50th anniversary
Students, staff and the community will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of S. Ray Lowder Elementary School on Friday. The first principal to serve at S. Ray Lowder was John Gilleland Sr., who opened the school in 1967.
