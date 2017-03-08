Retiring Maiden officer got start wit...

Retiring Maiden officer got start with Lincolnton PD

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Working in an administrative position for almost nine years at the Lincolnton Police Department made Donna Hartman want to work in law enforcement. She started with the Maiden Police Department in the reserves in 1996 and went full-time in 1997.

Lincolnton, NC

