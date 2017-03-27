Redistricting proposal draws criticism from parents
More than 100 people attended the Lincoln County Schools Board of Education public hearing held at F.D. Kiser Intermediate School on Thursday to discuss proposed redistricting and changes to the makeup of several elementary schools. The proposed redistricting would affect approximately 200 students for the 2017-2018 school year, according to LCS director of transportation Eric Eaker, and would move students from attending North Lincoln-area schools to schools in Lincolnton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen reported missing after staying with friend...
|57 min
|milk carton
|1
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Tue
|John E
|11
|Looking for a female
|Mar 21
|John E
|6
|Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau...
|Mar 21
|curious george
|1
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Mar 9
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|John 8
|5
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|LIL OLE ME
|149
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC