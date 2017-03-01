Public speech permits up for hearing
The Lincolnton City Council will conduct a public hearing tomorrow evening to discuss proposed changes to the city's code of ordinances regarding public speakers at city events. The proposed ordinance, crafted by city attorney T.J. Wilson following a series of meetings with city officials and Lincolnton Chief of Police Rodney Jordan, would require permits for public speakers on streets and sidewalks during downtown events and festivals.
