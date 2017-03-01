Public speech permits up for hearing

The Lincolnton City Council will conduct a public hearing tomorrow evening to discuss proposed changes to the city's code of ordinances regarding public speakers at city events. The proposed ordinance, crafted by city attorney T.J. Wilson following a series of meetings with city officials and Lincolnton Chief of Police Rodney Jordan, would require permits for public speakers on streets and sidewalks during downtown events and festivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.