Program connects students from LHS, elementary schools for reading

Friday Mar 10

Throughout the school year, students at Lincolnton High School have been taking time out of their busy schedules to visit Lincolnton elementary schools to read to their younger counterparts. On Tuesday, football and basketball stars Langdon Givens and Sage Surratt went with fellow Lincolnton High School students to G.E. Massey Elementary School.

