News 43 mins ago 6:30 a.m.N.C. boy brings joy to gravely ill brother with $1 drawings

A young artist's version of a lemonade stand is a common stopping place for the community of Lincolnton, North Carolina. The stand is typically covered with intricate, impressive and symbolic sketches, for another piece of 10-year-old's drawings beauty li Three things immediately stand out when you pull up to the Davis' home: a purple mailbox, a painted teal awning, and a red-haired young boy sitting at a table on the front lawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.