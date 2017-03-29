Men arrested on robbery charges
Lincolnton Police Department officers said the victim arranged to sell a pair of Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes to a man they met on social media. The victim went to meet the potential buyer on Sunday afternoon at a business in Lincolnton.
