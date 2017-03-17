Man gets 8 years for gas station robbery
A Lincolnton man was sentenced to eight years in prison for robbing a gas station in the city in December. Jessie Allen Adams, 31, of 851 Carolina Mill Circle, was sentenced in February are he pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon.
