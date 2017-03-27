Lincolnton woman killed in motorcycle...

Lincolnton woman killed in motorcycle wreck near Boone

According to the Watauga Democrat, 47-year-old Carolyn Kluttz was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Donald Kluttz, 38, when they were struck by a 17-year-old female driving a Subaru at the intersection of Highway 421 and Old Highway 421 in Deep gap. The State Highway Patrol told the newspaper that the collision occurred around 5 p.m. Troopers said the driver of the Subaru was turning onto Old Highway 421 traveling south and struck the motorcycle "due to an obstruction of vision involving other vehicles."

