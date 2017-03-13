Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old daughter
A Lincolnton woman made the mistake of talking when she and four other assailants covered her 18-year-old daughter's face during a Catawba County home invasion and drove to multiple ATMs to withdraw money with her daughter's debit card. On Thursday, Debra Ann Matney, 41, was sentenced in Catawba County Superior Court to at least five years in prison.
