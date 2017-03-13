Lincolnton man pleads guilty to December armed robbery
The Lincolnton Police Department says 31-year-old Jessie Allen Adams robbed the One Stop at West Main Street on Dec. 5. Once officers found Adams, they found the same mask and clothing used in the robbery in his home, police say. Officers say they also found cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
