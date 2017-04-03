Lincolnton man accused of stealing grandfather's truck, facing multiple charges
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Tyler Lee Gragg promised to tow his grandfather's truck to a local repair shop. The vehicle was never returned and is still missing, detectives say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love a good woman that can squirt
|Mon
|John 8
|1
|Teen reported missing after staying with friend...
|Mar 30
|Dummys
|4
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Mar 28
|John E
|11
|Looking for a female
|Mar 21
|John E
|6
|Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau...
|Mar 21
|curious george
|1
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Mar 9
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|John 8
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC