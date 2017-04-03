Lincolnton man accused of stealing gr...

Lincolnton man accused of stealing grandfather's truck, facing multiple charges

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Tyler Lee Gragg promised to tow his grandfather's truck to a local repair shop. The vehicle was never returned and is still missing, detectives say.

Lincolnton, NC

