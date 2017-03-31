Lincolnton farmers market opens for season on Saturday
After a long winter's nap, the Lincoln County Farmers Market is returning to downtown Lincolnton on Saturday, and to the Department of Social Services parking lot on Thursday. The Denver market will be open as well, but it has remained open throughout the winter, depending upon weather conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
