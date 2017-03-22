Lincoln County EMS launches 'alternative destination' program
Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services currently has in place a community paramedicine program that enables paramedics to transport patients needing behavioral and mental health or substance abuse assistance to alternative destinations where they can receive the optimal care that they need for their illness. The hub for these alternative destinations is the Lincoln Wellness Center on McBee Street in Lincolnton.
