Lincoln County EMS launches 'alternat...

Lincoln County EMS launches 'alternative destination' program

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services currently has in place a community paramedicine program that enables paramedics to transport patients needing behavioral and mental health or substance abuse assistance to alternative destinations where they can receive the optimal care that they need for their illness. The hub for these alternative destinations is the Lincoln Wellness Center on McBee Street in Lincolnton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a female Tue John E 6
News Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau... Tue curious george 1
Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook Mar 12 John E 9
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Mar 9 AngryAssualtVictim 1
Sex Drive (Sep '10) Feb '17 John 8 7
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Feb '17 LIL OLE ME 149
Why is the sheriff's department at the school's... Jan '17 pissed off 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Lincoln County was issued at March 22 at 2:41PM EDT

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC