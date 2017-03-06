Lincoln Charter School officials disc...

Lincoln Charter School officials discuss annual lottery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Lincoln Charter School held its annual lottery for admission to the school for the 2017-2018 school year on Saturday. Parents can't simply go to the LCS office and register their children - admission to LCS is only via application, which leads to the lottery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook 10 hr John E 5
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Thu AngryAssualtVictim 1
Sex Drive (Sep '10) Feb 16 John 8 7
Looking for a female Feb 16 John E 2
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Feb 13 LIL OLE ME 149
Why is the sheriff's department at the school's... Jan '17 pissed off 1
News Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11) Jan '17 pissed off 16
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Lincoln County was issued at March 10 at 2:16PM EST

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,940 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC