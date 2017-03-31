Historic Eureka Mill could become Lin...

Historic Eureka Mill could become Lincolnton's first microbrewery

Friday Mar 31

The Eureka Manufacturing Company Cotton Mill in downtown Lincolnton may soon become the city's first microbrewery, according to city officials. "We have explored the possibility of turning the old Eureka Mill into a microbrewery," Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley said.

