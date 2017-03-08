Heafner-Williams Vocal Competition be...

Heafner-Williams Vocal Competition begins Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

For the past 15 years, the Heafner-Williams Vocal Competition has brought the magic of opera to Lincolnton. The two founders, Carolyn Heafner and Robert Williams, were professional opera singers with distinguished careers in United States and Germany, each spanning 35 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook Fri John E 5
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Thu AngryAssualtVictim 1
Sex Drive (Sep '10) Feb 16 John 8 7
Looking for a female Feb 16 John E 2
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Feb 13 LIL OLE ME 149
Why is the sheriff's department at the school's... Jan '17 pissed off 1
News Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11) Jan '17 pissed off 16
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,545 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC