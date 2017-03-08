Heafner-Williams Vocal Competition begins Saturday
For the past 15 years, the Heafner-Williams Vocal Competition has brought the magic of opera to Lincolnton. The two founders, Carolyn Heafner and Robert Williams, were professional opera singers with distinguished careers in United States and Germany, each spanning 35 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Fri
|John E
|5
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Thu
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb 16
|John 8
|7
|Looking for a female
|Feb 16
|John E
|2
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|LIL OLE ME
|149
|Why is the sheriff's department at the school's...
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|1
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC