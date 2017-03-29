Four arrested on felony drug charges

Four arrested on felony drug charges

Four men are facing numerous felony drug charges following the conclusion of several Lincoln County Sheriff's Office undercover investigations. Deputies said the investigations, which targeted methamphetamine and heroin sales in the southern and eastern parts of Lincolnton, ended Monday with 22 felony charges filed.

