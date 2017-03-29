Four arrested on felony drug charges
Four men are facing numerous felony drug charges following the conclusion of several Lincoln County Sheriff's Office undercover investigations. Deputies said the investigations, which targeted methamphetamine and heroin sales in the southern and eastern parts of Lincolnton, ended Monday with 22 felony charges filed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen reported missing after staying with friend...
|22 hr
|milk carton
|3
|Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook
|Tue
|John E
|11
|Looking for a female
|Mar 21
|John E
|6
|Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau...
|Mar 21
|curious george
|1
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Mar 9
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Sex Drive (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|John 8
|5
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|LIL OLE ME
|149
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC