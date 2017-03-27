Four arrested in undercover drug investigation in Lincoln County
Deputies say 19-year-old Tyler Bracey, 25-year-old Bobby McKinney, 34-year-old David Neal and 33-year-old Michael Carver face a total of 22 different felony counts. Bracey, of Lincolnton, was charged with three felony counts each of sell and deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance.
