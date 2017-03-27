Four arrested in undercover drug inve...

Four arrested in undercover drug investigation in Lincoln County

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

Deputies say 19-year-old Tyler Bracey, 25-year-old Bobby McKinney, 34-year-old David Neal and 33-year-old Michael Carver face a total of 22 different felony counts. Bracey, of Lincolnton, was charged with three felony counts each of sell and deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen reported missing after staying with friend... 57 min milk carton 1
Looking for a Benita she use to be a Cook Tue John E 11
Looking for a female Mar 21 John E 6
News Lincolnton mom kidnaps and robs 18-year-old dau... Mar 21 curious george 1
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Mar 9 AngryAssualtVictim 1
Sex Drive (Sep '10) Feb '17 John 8 5
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Feb '17 LIL OLE ME 149
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC