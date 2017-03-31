DDA preparing for Lincolnton Food, Wi...

DDA preparing for Lincolnton Food, Wine and Brew Festival

The staff and volunteers at the Lincolnton Downtown Development Association are starting to put together a map of the vendors and participants at the second annual Lincolnton Food, Wine and Brew Festival, which will be held on April 22 in downtown Lincolnton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. "Last year's event took the town by storm and was such a success," DDA event coordinator Erika Thompson said. "We had a big dream and goal to make it twice as big this year and that's what we're doing.

