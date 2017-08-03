Criminal Charges - 3-8-17

Criminal Charges - 3-8-17

Jessica Michelle Cox, 27, of 1701 Furman of Kannapolis was charged on Mar. 3 with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespassing. Johnny Dwayne Allison, 41, of 3581 Jefferson Street in Sherrills Ford was charged on Mar. 3 with one count each of felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.

