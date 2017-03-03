Criminal Charges - 3-3-17
Douglas Glenn Queen Jr., 27, of 902 Tower Rd. in Vale was charged on Feb. 21 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. James Randolph Farris, 35, of 624 N Poplar St. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 21 with one count each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, obtaining signatures by false pretenses, and three counts of probation violation.
